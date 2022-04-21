New NDSU Cornerbacks Coach Lewis Walker Making Immediate Impact

Hired in March after spot opened on defensive coaching staff

FARGO, N.D — When defensive end coach Buddha Williams left North Dakota State this summer for Colorado State roles on that side of the ball were shifted and a new cornerbacks coach was welcomed in.

It’s the last week of spring practice for North Dakota State and the end of the first for Lewis Walker on the coaching staff. The journey to the head of the cornerbacks room started with two connections: former o-line coach, AJ Blazek and head coach Matt Entz.

“Through Twitter actually. The universe of social media right. We started connecting and had a lot of crossover games,” Walker said. He saw the team I was a part of before this in new jersey at Monmouth University playing teams they were playing here. On there, it was a lot of ‘hey great game’ or text me ‘hey I like that were you doing on film.”

When Entz called to offer him the job joining the staff was an easy choice.

“When you have the opportunity to join a program that has been as consistent as this one, you always have an itch and an inkling for what makes it run the way it does,” Walker said. “On top of that who doesn’t want to part of that and help build it even more and compete for national championships every year.”

In just his third month since joining the program, Walker had to establish relationships quickly.

“Were a pretty fun group. We all love football so he came and had fun too. He teaches us what he knows because learning everything he thinks about in ways I didn’t think before has been great.”

“Getting to know them before anything. I didn’t try to project myself on anything. I didn’t try to master anything,” Walker said. “It’s more of ‘hey I’m here to learn from you guys as much as you’re here to learn from me’ and what I can bring to this program.”

One of the top returners, Destin Talbert, coming off a career year with 31 tackles and 3 interceptions has bought in to what Walker’s been preaching.

“I’ve been playing football here for four years. Learning the defense, learning how to play corner,” Talbert said. “Certain things he’s said about technique or different styles of play. Its helped me play a litter faster on certain plays.”

Bison nation will be able to see the corners in action at their final tune-up Saturday at the FargoDome.