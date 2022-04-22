Update: Driver of vehicle in slough near Hawley identified

HAWLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a slough near Hawley was a Detroit Lakes man.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the driver was 27-year-old Tyler McCloskey.

Just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Hawley Police received information of something suspicious floating in a slough in the 1800 block of 225th St. N.

Empting says investigators found what appeared to be vehicle tracks entering into the ditch and small trees and branches knocked over. Vehicle parts were also located in this same area.

Empting says it’s not known what time the crash occurred or if the weather was a factor. The cause of the crash is ongoing.