North Dakota Highway Patrol looks to hire 9 troopers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking to bring in nine troopers statewide.

Applicants have to be at least 21 years old and need to submit a cover letter, resume and unofficial college transcript.

Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Candidates have to be an American citizen for at least two years and have vision that’s 20/30 or better.

The job comes with family health insurance, life insurance and vision benefits.

Salaries during a six month training period are from more than five thousand dollars to more than 57 hundred dollars per month.

“What we look for in our applicants is we look for people that are eternally driven and self motivated, that’s obviously a big thing because we’re out on our own in a patrol vehicle by ourselves. We’re given a lot of freedom so we need people that are self motivated to stay on task,” said Sgt. Adam Malafa, North Dakota Highway Patrol .