Christmas lights drape homes in vigil for Duluth family

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 21) – At least 200 people coming out for a vigil outside the home of the Barry’s, to bring some light to a community darkened by the tragic murder of the two parents and their two little girls.

“It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of support of people putting their Christmas lights on their houses in remembrance of the family’s love of Christmas,” said Duluth Council President Arik Forsman said. “A special moment even if it’s an unfortunate one.”

Friends and family members, city officials, police officers, and more came together to hang Christmas lights on the home on East 12th Street.

The Barry’s favorite holiday was Christmas, and how it brought people together, and that is what their friends and family wanted to do as they decorated the house once more Saturday, and held a vigil to remember them.

Council President Forsman hosted the event, and said it’s important everyone touched by the Barry’s has a chance to share their memories.

“None of us know the right things to say in these circumstances but just to be there physically with people and let them know that it matters, that we’re there to support them, that’s all you can do,” he said.

Family-friends of the Barry’s shared statements full of memories of Sean, Rianna, and their daughters Shiway and Sadie.

Ross Eaton, who’s lived on 12th street across the street for 14 years, also reminisced about how sweet those two girls were and would buy Girl Scout cookies from the youngest one, who was 9.

“I’ll always remember how kind the girls were, the littlest one, really a chatterbox, and she loved our dog and she sold us Girl Scout cookies,” said Eaton.

Eaton set up a table with warm drinks and refreshments for those attending the vigil, donated by Super One, he said.

The Barry’s were also very passionate about reading, which is why they had a “little free library” in their front yard.

The family asked people to donate Children’s books in honor of Shiway and Sadie that will be given out to children in need in the community.