North Dakota company hit by cyber attack, more than 500,000 affected

WILLISTON, N.D. (KVRR) – Federal investigators say a cyber attack on a North Dakota-based company that provides software and billing services for doctors and healthcare professionals affected more than a half-million customers.

The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services says Adaptive Health Integrations of Williston was the target of a “Hacking/IT incident.” The data breach was reported to the government earlier this month. It happened on, or about Oct. 17, 2021.

“An unauthorized individual may have accessed a limited amount of data stored on our systems,” according to the company. “Upon learning of the issue, we contained the threat by disabling unauthorized access to our network and commenced a prompt and thorough investigation with assistance from external cybersecurity professionals.”

The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services says the security breach affected 510,574 people.

“We determined that certain potentially accessed data contained personal information such as names, dates of birth, contact information, and Social Security numbers,” the company said. “This incident does not affect all Adaptive Health Integrations patients and not all information was included for all individuals.”

Adaptive Health Integrations says anyone with questions or who wants to determine if they are impacted can call 1-855-618-3106. The response line is available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.