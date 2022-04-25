Trooper escapes injury when squad struck by drunken driver
MANDAN, N.D. – A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper guarding a road closure gate for Interstate 94 in Mandan avoided injury when his squad car was struck by a drunken driver.
The patrol says incident happened early Sunday morning after the interstate was shut down because of a blizzard.
The trooper was facing eastbound in the westbound lane with his emergency lights activated when a vehicle approached at high speed. The trooper was able to move his car to avoid a head-on collision and was side-swiped by the vehicle, which continued on to strike the road-closure gates.
The vehicle driver, who was not injured, was arrested for driving under the influence.
The case is being investigated by the highway patrol and Morton County.