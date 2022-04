Scott Langer No Longer Coach of Fargo Force

Spent one season with the USHL franchise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Scott Langer has told KVRR Sports he is no longer the head coach of the Fargo Force.

In one year as the bench boss, Langer led the franchise to the Clark Cup Playoffs before falling to the Omaha Lancers in the first round.

The Force clinched the five seed after finishing the regular season 28-28-4.