Fargo City Commission candidates debate the issues

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twelve Fargo City Commission candidates shared their vision of the city’s future at a candidate forum.

Topics included keeping the city safe, improving mental health resources for police officers and tax incentives for businesses.

A majority of the candidates are for tax breaks for small businesses. They argue big corporations like FedEx were given them despite saying they would open a location in the city without incentives.

A big issue Fargo is dealing with is many open jobs and retaining workers.

“Programs like Ignite that is matching tech students with businesses for talent. Also, the Campus F-M Program which is keeping our college graduates here,” Denise Kolpack said.

“I don’t think as a city we should be involved with private enterprise. Let’s just let the private industry figure it out,” Ves Marinov said.

“The challenges we can solve like a childcare barrier. We can solve the transportation barrier,” Matour Alier said.

Election Day is June 14th.