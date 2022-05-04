NDSU’s Deziel Becomes First Golfer From Program to Play in Regional as Individual

The East Grand Forks Native won the Summit League Championship

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State Men’s Golf’s Nate Deziel is playing 2Pac’s California Love because the East Grand Forks native is heading to Stockton for the NCAA Tournament Regional as an individual.

Its Deziel’s first trip to the tournament after becoming the first golfer from NDSU to win the summit league title setting a 54-hole record. The green wave alum held a five-shot lead after day two and ended up posting a final score of 13 under par over three rounds.

Not evening know if he was going to play this season after injuring his knee during a preseason workout, its a very surreal feeling.

“Just keeping sure my heart rate was staying steady. Not getting it to high or too low,” Deziel said. “I just tried to enjoy the moment. Once I got to the golf course, it was strictly focus on golf. After the round, I said yup were done. Just going to enjoy it and take my mind off golf.”

“In golf the less you say, the better it is. I knew Nate was thinking about it and what happened last year,” head coach Steve Kennedy said. “Last year Nate was up towards the lead and struggled coming home. It was just a fluke last year. I didn’t want to sit there and dwell on things. Keep those thoughts out of his mind.”

“I didn’t just come to school to play golf for fun. I came here to win,” Deziel said. “I have step one done and now we’re going here. It’s all going to be brand new for me. I’m just going to take it all in and see where it goes.”

Diziel will be one of 75 golfers at the regional where he’ll have to finish top 5 to qualify for the championships.