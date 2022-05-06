NDSU Softball Takes Doubleheader Against St Thomas

Bison record a pair of shutouts against the Tommies

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State softball picked up back-to-back shutout victories for the first time this season on Friday, as the Bison defeated St. Thomas 2-0 and 3-0 in Summit League play at Tharaldson Park.

Paige Vargas would be dominant early in game one for the Bison, as she was perfect into the fifth inning, as she allowed just three hits in the game with six strikeouts to improve to 14-9 on the season in the circle.

The Bison would get runners on in the first, third and fourth, but didn’t get a run across until a squeeze play executed to perfection for NDSU in the fifth. After Nicole Licea had a leadoff single, she eventually reached third following a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt. Emilee Buringa then laid down a squeeze bunt that allowed Licea to score and Buringa would reach on a bunt single.

Dez Cardenas then stepped in and hit an RBI triple to right field that brought Buringa around for the second and final run of the game. Cardenas finished 2-for-2 with a walk in the game.

Vargas would retire the side in order in the sixth and added a scoreless seventh to close out game one. Vargas retired the side in order five times in the game, matching a season high at Virginia in March. It was also her fourth solo shutout of the season and 15th of her career.

In game two, Buringa would put the Bison in front again, as she hit her second double of the game in the third inning, scoring Molly Gates from first after a one-out single to start the rally.

The run would be enough for Lainey Lyle, as she followed Vargas’s shutout with her first shutout of the year. Lyle would allow just four hits and finished with two strikeouts. Lyle retired the first two innings in order in 10 total pitches.

The Bison would add two more runs in the fifth inning as Buringa started the scoring with an RBI groundout that allowed Licea to score from third after her leadoff single and a double from Gates. In the next at bat, Cardenas doubled to left center, scoring Gates to put NDSU up 3-0

North Dakota State will look to complete the sweep on Saturday, as the Bison wrap up the regular season with the final game of the series with St. Thomas. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. following senior day festivities.