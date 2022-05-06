Police searching for person of interest following south Fargo stabbing

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in south Fargo Friday morning.

At around 5:00 am, police received a call from the victim, stating that he had been stabbed.

When police arrived on scene, near 25th St. and Demores Dr. South, the victim was conscious, but had deep and serious lacerations to his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for a white man in his mid-to-late 20s with shoulder length hair was seen walking with the victim. The person of interest was last known to be wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, black pants, a yellow and black head covering and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.