Oakes’ Willprecht Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

Willprect did it all for Tornadoes against Kindred last Thursday

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week goes to Oakes Baseball and Fletcher Willprecht.

Willprecht told home and struck out nine hitters throwing over 100 pitches. It helped the Tornadoes force extra innings in a close loss to Kindred last Thursday.

Congrats to Willprecht and the Tornadoes on the win.