Cities begin to clean up and rebuild after storm

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR)- Strong winds knocked down trees, causing damage to homes and property in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.

A 20 minute storm has life changing effects.

“We obviously heard the sirens and I’d say about 10 to 15 minutes after the sirens we didn’t think much of it never really happened here and all of a sudden I’m standing next to my window which obviously is not a good idea,” Jasmine Buss of Wahpeton said.

The wind brought a tree down on her house.

Buss has been living in Wahpeton for eight years and she’s lived in this house for two. There were also five other people in the home during the storm and several pets.

“Wind and rain came into my bedroom and we started freaking out,” Buss said.

Buss says she was initially in shock, the tree crashed through her window cutting her with glass but she knew the priority had to be to get everyone to safety down in the basement.

“I wasn’t concerned about me, you know we have five people living here, we need to get down to the basement. Grab whatever you can, whatever animal you can and go,” Buss said.

She says the whole thing lasted about five or 10 minutes.

“I’ve never ever experienced anything like that ever in my life,” Buss said.

Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht tells me the south part of the city was hit the hardest

“Out and around there are lots of trees down, a few on houses, trees on cars. Most people are just calling in giving reports of wind damage, shingles off houses and different property damages,” Lambrecht said.

He says winds were reported at 60 miles per hour and it came in bursts. Now that the damage is done city crews have been working to restore power and clear the streets.

“They’ve got most of the streets already cleaned up and swept, they did a great job and the fire department helped with spotting tornadoes,” Lambrecht said.