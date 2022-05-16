NDSU Baseball Playing Resilient Over Final Stretch Of Season

Bison have won six straight in Summit League Play

FARGO, N.D — “I told the guys if you can sweep a team regardless of who you’re playing, where you’re playing it’s very difficult to do.”

In the first home conference series of the season against northern Colorado, North Dakota State baseball scored 33 runs, came from behind in all three games and tallied 41 hits including a record 21 in Saturday’s win that ended in a walk-off. If you ask the team how the job was done, it’s all described in one word.

“I think our team is resilient. We’ve had many teams where were down throughout a game and we just always find a way to stay in it to climb our way back,” pitcher Evan Sankey said. “We have a great group of guys here and always feel were in it. I know we can come back from any deficit and confident in the next guy up.”

“Resilience. Resilience. I think sometimes it gets overlooked how hard it is to keep coming back” third baseman Charley Hesse said. “Keep throwing punches like we did last night. It speaks to the personality of the team. Toughness and a bunch of gritty dudes. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

With three games left, the Bison own a 15-4 league record and control their own destiny with the top win percentage. The pressure of that is not something the team shies away from.

“We don’t really think about that too much. We just show up to the field every single day,” Sankey said. “We always find a way to get a win. Sometimes it may not be the easiest to do but I think our team has what it takes to comeback and get it done.”

“I don’t see it as pressure. I’ve been asked a couple times if we talk about where were at or do we scoreboard watch. All that stuff. Were not afraid to talk about it,” head coach Tyler Oakes said. “I think the guys know we deserve to be at the top right now. We’ve played well and put ourselves in this opportunity so of course were going to relish that.”

The Herd close out the regular season slate starting Thursday with three against Western Illinois.