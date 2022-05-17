Broncos Resign Former Bison Zack Johnson

Signed to practice squad

DENVER, CO — Former bison offensive lineman, Zack Johnson was resigned to the Denver Broncos practice squad.

It’ll be Johnson’s second stint with the Broncos after previously signing with the team in November of 2021.

Going undrafted out of North Dakota state in 2019, Johnson has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game and played 54 games over four seasons with NDSU.