Norwegian patriotism on display during Syttende Mai

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Grab some lutefisk and lefse as it’s Syttende Mai.

It’s celebrated for the signing of Norway’s constitution on May 17th, 1814. It made the country an independent kingdom to try and avoid being ceded to Sweden after Denmark-Norway’s defeat in the Napoleonic Wars.

Fargo’s Sons of Norway celebrated Constitution Day with a feast including aquavit flights, pickled herring, and a torsk and meatball dinner. Music and dancing featuring Julie Lee entertained at the Kringen Klub.

“White as the snow that you see, red as the evening sunset and blue as the color of the glacier. That’s our Norway,” Kringen Lodge 4-25 President John Andreasen said.

Norway also gained independence from Sweden in 1905 and Germany in 1945.

The event was so popular a man said he waited an hour and 15 minutes for his meal.