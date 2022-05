Fargo’s Tom Hoge One Shot Off Lead At PGA Championship

Rory McIIroy leads at -5

TULSA, OK — A great round one for Fargo’s Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, the year’s second major.

Hoge shot a four under par 66 to finish one shot behind the leader, Rory McIlroy and in a tie for second with Will Zalatoris.

Its Hoge’s third PGA appearance coming off making the cut in his last major at The Masters.

The South alum had his first win on Tour in March at Pebble Beach.