Plaza Azteca To Reopen Friday With Fundraiser, Police Chief Talks About Warrants for Shooter

MALIK GILL 051922

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Plaza Azteca, the Fargo restaurant where a woman and her baby were shot on Wednesday, is reopening on Friday.

The restaurant was closed today in honor of the victims and its workers.

They are hosting a fundraiser Friday with 50% of the proceeds going to the shooting victims, who are recovering in the hospital.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said in an interview with KFGO that a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant issued last month for the shooter had expired.

Zibolski says officers have 12 hours to make the arrest.

The only thing they can do after that timeframe is refer it to the state’s attorney.

24-year-old Malik Gill was wanted on an active warrant issued by the Cass County State’s Attorney on April 25.

Zibolski said Fargo police, along with state and federal investigators are working to determine where Gill got the handgun he used in the shootings.

He had a previous felony conviction in Moorhead.

Gill died Wednesday by a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase that ended south of Hawley, Minnesota.