Region One Baseball Tournament Day One Recap

Central Cass, Oak Grove, Kindred all come out with wins

KINDRED, N.D — Day one of the Class B Region One Baseball Tournament in Kindred.

Oak Grove started the day by knocking off the 5 seed Oakes, 14-4, to play the top seed Central Cass.

Squirrels were able to get revenge from their previous loss to the Groves with a 14-4 win.

Kindred scored 24 runs in a win over Hankinson co-op.

The Vikings went on to play Northern Cass and the game was suspended due to rain at 1-1 in the 5th.

I’ll resume Friday at 10 A.M. with the winner to Central Cass right after.