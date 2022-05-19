Teen kayakers saved in Becker County

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – Two teen kayakers are saved in Becker County after falling into the Pelican River.

It happened around 2:30 on Sunday at Dunton Locks Park between Muskrat Lake and Lake Sallie.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens were swept into a lake about 100 yards from shore. Family and friends also kayaking were able to get them to safety by throwing life jackets to them and bringing them to shore. They were treated by EMS and released to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to be cautious near rivers and other places with flowing water because of high water levels and cold water temperatures. Make sure to use a life jacket if you’re on the water.