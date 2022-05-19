What are the signs of an abusive relationship?

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After Wednesday’s shooting that injured the mother and her baby, court records show Malik Gill had a history of domestic violence.

An expert at the YWCA emphasizes the importance of understanding the signs of an abusive relationship.

She says when people think of domestic violence, they think of physicality instead of emotional violence which includes controlling behavior like isolating victims from their social circle and manipulation.

“They call them love bombs afterwards, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s not my fault it was Bob at work that made me so mad. I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ but really not taking accountability for our actions. Let’s not forget there is love there at times. Or they’re so fearful of what is gonna happen because atrocious things have been done to them, threats to their children. Being worried about the safety of your children will keep you in an unsafe situation,” Shelter Services Director of Cass-Clay’s YWCA Angela Daly said.

Daly says outsiders shouldn’t hesitate to report incidents anonymously as support comes in many different forms.