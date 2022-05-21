Red River Market hosts first event outside of the year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Red River Market took to the streets of West Fargo with over 30 vendors for their first outside event of the year.

Organizers were happy the weather held up and welcomed dozens from the Fargo Moorhead community to come shop with local vendors.

They were selling everything from food to clothes and jewelry.

There were items and activities for all ages and there were multiple artists who performed live on stage at the venue.

“We’ve had such an amazing response it’s fun seeing people being able to walk out there front door and come to the farmers market, lots of people asking if we’ll be back again. It’s just really fun to bring these local vendors to different neighborhoods across the Fargo Moorhead, West Fargo area,” said Joe Burgum the Cofounder of Folkways Community.

The Full Market season starts July 9 in Broadway Square.