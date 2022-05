Central Cass Leading Region One Baseball Championship

Game Suspended due to rain

CASSELTON, N.D — Central Cass baseball looking to go to the Class B state tournament in back-to-back seasons.

The Squirrels hosted Northern Cass for a chance to complete that feat and have a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

The game was suspended due to rain and lighting in the area and will resume Tuesday at 5 P.M.