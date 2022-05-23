Former Moorhead Fire Official Changes Plea in DUI Case

Kayla Cross

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former assistant Moorhead fire chief involved in a crash last November that seriously hurt a woman, changes her plea to guilty to driving under the influence.

Kayla Cross entered the plea to the misdemeanor in Cass County District Court on May 9.

She was ordered to pay a $500 fine and a 30 day jail sentence was suspended.

Cross also completed a victim impact panel.

The crash seriously injured a West Fargo woman.

A West Fargo Police report says she was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center with “serious injuries.”

Cross, who was not hurt, was arrested and charged with DUI refusal but was not taken to jail.

She is chief of the volunteer fire department in Mapleton, North Dakota.

Mayor Andrew Draeger had said they are waiting for Cross’s court case to be resolved before any action is considered.