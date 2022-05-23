NDSU Baseball Heading in to Postseason with Right Mentality

Head to Tulsa as number one seed in Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D — For the first time in the program’s history, North Dakota State baseball won the Summit League regular season title. As the team heads to Tulsa for the conference tournament it allows them to defend their championship with the top seed.

Despite dropping their final game of the regular season to Western Illinois, the Bison were able to reach the 30-win mark in back to back years and rest some of their key players to go in to the postseason with a healthy roster.

The ability to continue success even under a new head coach and playing just seven home games was the mentality set from the start.

“Its the culture we’ve built here and a group of guys who get along. Very unselfish group,” head coach Tyler Oakes said. “Guys who get to work each day with that blue collar chip on their shoulder type approach. Really enjoy baseball. All the credit goes to them for coming together and showing that last year wasn’t just a fluke. Show that we have a lot of talent with players who can battle with anyone.”

“Definitely moving in the right direction. The coaches talk about it a lot,” junior right fielder Cadyn Schwabe said. “Setting the standard here. Being at the top of the league year in and year out. Just always competing.”

The Bison open up the tournament at noon Wednesday against the four seed, Omaha needing two wins to get back to the championship.