NDSU Baseball Racks Up Summit League Awards

Tyler Oakes takes home coach of the year

FARGO, N.D — As the regular season conference champs North Dakota State baseball racking up multiple Summit League honors the day before the tournament gets underway.

Starting with Tyler Oakes. In his first season at helm gets coach of the year. Becoming the only Bison coach to win the win award. Oakes not only helped them to a first ever conference title and number one seed for the postseason but also 30-wins, 17 in league play, in back to back seasons. Under his watch, the Herd hit the second best batting average as a team and the third best era as a pitching staff.

As far as the players go, two find themselves on the first team list. Centerfielder Calen Schwabe and catcher Logan Williams tore it up this season. Schwabe hit a team and league best .417 average along with 20 RBI and 41 runs scored. The Thompson native also had eight multiple hit games and a 10-game on base streak.

Williams hit over .300 totaling 25 knocks and 22 RBI. In his first season with the Bison, he led the squad in home runs with 11, which was the most in the program’s division one history.

Six Bison were named to the All-Summit League second team including catcher Will Busch and the entire infield, first baseman Brock Anderson, second baseman Druw Sackett, shortstop Peter Brookshaw, outfielder Jack Simonsen and pitcher Evan Sankey. All had multiple game hit streaks and batted over .250 while Sankey led the team with a 2.41 era and 27 strikeouts. The Herd are back in action Tuesday at noon against Omaha to start the league tournament in Tulsa.