Vikings QB Cousins Holding Himself to ‘High Standard’ During OTA’s

Cousins says he gets goosebumps before practice

MINNEAPOLIS — Since taking over from day one Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell have preached communication and collaboration. Players have said throughout the offseason the vibe has been different, fun and lighter.

After the Vikings fifth practice of organized offseason activities, Quarterback Kirk Cousins downplayed the shift of environment and said a lot of the focus has been on himself with the high standards he holds.

On the 45-minute breaks, Cousins uses the time to draw up plays getting use to the system of a fifth offensive coordinator in five years.

“I’m getting butterflies in my stomach when were going to practice. There’s still a tension,” Cousins said “You’re being filmed. You’re being evaluated. You’re trying to take another step as a player. You always have a deep care and concern for what you’re doing. As a result, you feel that tension in a good way. I don’t think that’ll never go away and I don’t think it’s ever needed to come from a coach. I think it’s just something that comes from within. You put a high standard on your performance and to expect that out of yourself at all times.”

Cousins said he uses flash cards to help him remember some of the more challenging concepts.