RedHawks Extend Win Streak to Five Games; Take Series From Milwaukee

RedHawks beat the Milkmen, 3-1

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks take the series win over the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-1, to extend their win streak to five games.

Christian Correa and Peter Maris had RBI’s in the victory.

The series wraps up Thursday night at 6:30 as the Hawks go for the sweep.