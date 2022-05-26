Good Samaritan shutting down nursing home in Mott

MOTT, N.D. – After more than 50 years of providing care, a nursing home in southwestern North Dakota is closing its doors.

The Good Samaritan Society home in Mott plans to close in July, leaving families of its residents searching for new senior living options.

Good Samaritan Society-Mott staff met with families about the closure and provided a list of the closest nursing homes.

Executive Director Phil Samuelson said that the pandemic has put stress on the senior care industry.

Samuelson said in a statement that staffing challenges, a decline in residents and increased operating costs also contributed to the decision to close the facility.