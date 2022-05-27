Central Cass Softball Eyes 4th Straight State Title

Squirells Come into the State Tournament with a 16-4 Overall Fecord

CASSELTON N.D. —

“We’re not really gonna dwell on what’s happened the previous three years. When we started out this season we said we’re gonna go compete for a championship so we’re trying to make sure we’re doing the things we need to do to put ourselves in a position to compete,” said head coach, Scott Kost.

With their sites on a fourth straight championship the Squirrel’s standard and goals are clear from day one.

“First week of practice we’re always talking about competing for championships and that’s what we’re here for and we work hard everyday to keep going for that,” said senior shortstop, Rylie Holzer.

“We take no days off, if any, a lot of hard work goes into this and a lot of teamwork too,” said senior pitcher, Peyton Nelson.

With the one seed at state locked and years of championship experience the team knows what it will take to have a successful weekend.

“Defense, pitching, hitting really well, and then just having a lot of energy coming to the state tournament,” said senior catcher, Barbara Prante.

“Definitely good at bats, we got to keep that up and I think we just have a huge advantage having so much experience on our team returning 7,8 varsity starters so I think that experience will help us.. carry us to the championship,” said Nelson.

“Our juniors and seniors are gonna have to lead, they’ve been there before, they’ve been there, done that.. one of the advantages of being in a program like our is they’ve been to a state tournament so they know what to expect, they actually have played at a state tournament at NDSU,” said Kost.

For the seniors, this is an opportunity to leave behind a dynastic legacy.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, it’s kind of sad that it’s our last year working together but I’m hoping to win one more state championship and go out good,” said Holzer.