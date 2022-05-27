Mutual aid continues in Cass and Clay counties

After a little over a year without a mutual aid agreement due to a change in Minnesota law, North Dakota law enforcement annouce they're ready to help their neighbors to the east.

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – After a little over a year without a mutual aid agreement due to a change in Minnesota law, North Dakota law enforcement announce they’re ready to help their neighbors to the east.

A Minnesota law that went into effect in March of 2021 changed how officers can use deadly force if a reasonable apparent threat of death or great bodily harm is present. The word apparent was taken out.

They’re back to helping one another across state lines with Fargo-Moorhead being one community.

They agree daily tasks are easier with shared resources.

“During that time one of the things that we really struggled with was not having a SWAT team. Fortunately nothing did occur to where we needed that team, but it was concerning. In the event something would’ve happened we were relying on a team from Otter Tail County,” Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said.

During the hiatus the Clay County Attorney’s office spent time training law enforcement in Fargo and West Fargo to comply with the new Minnesota law.