Play of the Week Nominees: May 27th

Central Cass, Thompson Battle for DJ Colter HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week showcase performances from the region baseball tournaments in Class B.

First up in Region One, Central Cass’s Brandon Maasjo hits a towering home run to help the Squirrels move on to the title game.

But is it better than Thompson from the region two tournament against May-Port-CG? Connor Welsh fields it and throws it bare handed to Ryan Strande who stretches’ for the out. It helps the Tommies get back to the title game.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.