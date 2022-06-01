Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.