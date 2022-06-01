North Dakota AARP opposes rate settlement with Xcel Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KCND) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission has begun holding formal hearings on a natural gas rate increase proposed by Xcel Energy.

Xcel had proposed increasing the monthly charge from $18.50 to $25.00. But in a settlement worked out with PSC staff, the charge would be $22.50.

The intervener in the case, AARP, disagrees with the settlement. AARP state director Josh Askvig says the organization doesn’t like the fact that larger gas customers have charges based on the amount of gas they use, after a fixed monthly charge.

Askvig says North Dakota residential customers will be paying the highest monthly charge of all customers served by Xcel.

The settlement includes a provision that, if Xcel makes more money than allowed, customers will be given a refund or bill credit.