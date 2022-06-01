Wahpeton Baseball Ends 10-Year State Tournament Drought

Huskies finished second in EDC Tournament

WAHPETON, N.D — Wahpeton baseball went to the east region tournament with a losing record and the five seed making it all the way to the championship game and now as Class A’s two seed for the state tournament ending a 10-year drought. It was all sparked behind 21 combined runs in their first two wins over Red River and Valley City.

“We had been playing solid baseball at that time and were built to be a tournament team,” head coach Adam Lundersetter said. “We have really deep pitching and solid defense. Then only thing we were missing was the consistent hitting and we did that throughout the tournament.”

“We figured out our line-up. We figured out how to string hits together,” senior outfielder Tori Uhlich said. “We figure out what guys need to be in which spots and how to make this big plays at the plate. It clicked for us in practice that each guy has a role and if we figure that out we can be a big threat.”

“Going into that red river game. The 4-5 match-up,” junior infielder Caden Kappes said. “We knew we could take them on and once we beat them, I think our mindset just changed knowing that we could be a team that makes state and eventual a deep playoff run.”

Mother nature limited the Huskies regular season to just 22 games, however the more reps and competition faced continued to give them a boost mentally.

“We tried to instill that at the beginning of the year that we should feel confident,” Lundersetter said. “We know we had a good group. It took us a while and it was because of not being able to consistently be outside. Getting at-bats. Playing games more consistently. Were really in a good place right now where we feel solid with our foundation. That’s given us confidence and more than anything knowing we have the chance going into any game were going to win.”

“As games have gone along, our confidence just continues to raise because of those games,” Uhlich said. Were playing all these big teams and putting up good scores and good hots against those good teams. Now that we’re here in the playoffs were making a mark.”

The Huskies open up state Thursday against the preseason favorite, Dickinson, a team that makes them feel a certain type of way.

“I’m ready for the revenge game against them,” Kappes said. “We opened up the season against them and went 0-2. I think this will be a big comeback game.”

“We look forward to that match-up because the first time we played them it was 9-8,” Uhlich said. “That’s a team we know we can beat especially when you play them and put up a close number.”

First pitch in Jamestown is scheduled for 1:45 from Jack Brown stadium.