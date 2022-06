Class B State Baseball: Thompson, Lamoure-L-M, Langdon Advance to Semis

FARGO, N.D — Day one of the Class B State baseball tournament at Newman Outdoor Field.

The two seed, Thompson, started the day with a 13-3 win over North Star.

The three seed, Central Cass, was upset by Des Lacs-Burlington, 2-0.

The top seed Lamoure-L-M had no problems with Surrey winning 11-1.

Langdon took down Beulah in the last quarterfinal, 4-1.

The semifinals are scheduled for 3:30 and 6:45 Friday.