Class B State Softball: Central Cass, Kindred-Richland Advance to Semis

FARGO, N.D. — The Class B State softball tournament got underway at Tharaldson Park.

The two seed, Kindred-Richland, opened up the day with a 17-7 win over Velva-Drake-Anamoose.

Beulah was able to outlast Thompson in a close 9-6 victory.

Number one seed, Central Cass, had no problems with Des Lacs-Burlington put up 20 runs in a five inning W.

A close one to end the night as Renville County squeaked out a one-run win over May-Port-CG, 5-4.