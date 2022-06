Class B State Softball: Central Cass, Kindred-Richland Advance to Championship Game

FARGO, N.D. — The Class B State Softball championship is set.

The two seed Kindred-Richland took down Beulah, 6-3, while the top seed Central Cass hit a walk-off to beat Renville County, 3-2.

The Vikings and Squirrels will play a rematch of the 2019 title game at NDSU when CC won its first and now looks for four straight. First pitch set for 4 P.M. at Thraldson Park.