State Championship Class B baseball and softball results

FARGO, (KVRR)- The two squads everyone expected to be here,

Top seed (1) Lamoure Litchville taking on two seed (2) Thompson HS,

this is a battle of high powered offense vs shut out defense.

Thompson used a big fourth inning to score four runs and take command of this contest.

The Tummies took the final eight to four and are state champions!

SOFTBALL

It was a packed house for the Class B softball championship (1) Central Cass taking on (2) Kindred Richland, the Squirrels were all over the Vikings early in this one.

Central Cass ended the game in the six inning with a single up the middle of the infield from Camry Nelson. The final was eleven to one.