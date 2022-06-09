Moorhead police arrest robbery suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police arrest a man they say committed a robbery saying he had a gun.

Officers responded near Horizon Middle School around 5:30 Thursday for a disturbance. A 911 caller said they met with a man who took money from them and threatened to shoot the victim. The man fled on a bike and no one was hurt.

Officers say they found the man at the intersection of 34th Street and 12th Avenue South. After running, he was taken into custody, but officers didn’t find a gun.

Eighteen-year-old Ahmed Hassan Junior of Fargo faces simple robbery and fleeing charges.