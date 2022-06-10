Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Browns Valley, Minnesota man who dealt drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere.

Stewart pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Two other defendants have been charged in the case.

Stewart was arrested last year in Todd County, Minnesota, where police searched his motorhome and discovered a half-pound of meth, more than $9,000 in cash and two guns.