Langdon’s Regner Wins DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

LANGDON, N.D — Langdon baseball’s Brady Regner takes home the final DJ Colter high school play of the week win.

Regner’s leaping snag against Lamoure-Litchville-Marion in the state semifinals won with 52 percent of the votes.

Congrats to Regner and the Cardinals.