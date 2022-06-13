Moorhead Boys Lacrosse Heading Back to State for Second Straight Season

Won the Section 8 Title

MOORHEAD, Minn — In back-to-back seasons, Moorhead boys lacrosse has won the section eight title and made it to the state tournament. The continued success attributes to one major key.

“Its just hard work. Everyday we come here and were willing to put in the work,” junior midfielder Kalob Paquin said. “Also have a little fun with it because my dad use to say ‘if you’re working hard, you’re having fun’ and think we all grew accustomed to this and we enjoy it.”

“The hard work in practices and games. We work together,” junior defender Gavin Feil said. “We work great as a team. We get along. Those are what I think the greatest keys.

“Just all the offseason work and coming together, senior attacker Kasyn Storbokken said. “All the boys prepping for tryouts and getting along helps put this team together.”

After going to state for the first time last season, the Spuds got rid of all their nerves and jitters ready to show they’re a veteran team.

“We went in there I think a little too nervous,” Storbokken said. “This year having to return, we’ll be less nervous and more prepared to play.”

“This year were a lot more mature and more of a team,” Paquin said. “Last year it was a lot younger. Everyone can play now and shows up everyday.”

“Were experienced now. We know what we’re working with,” Feil said. “That should help us keep up here.”

It’s a rematch in the quarterfinals with the number one team in the state, Benilde St Margaret’s, however this Spud teams rides a lot of confidence going in unseeded.

“We want to keep it business,” Feil said. “We want to go in there, get to work and show what we’re made of.”

“Number one team but we’ve been a lot better and we know were a top ten team in the state,” Storbokken said, Were ready for Benilde.”

“We have nothing to lose. We’re here to play,” Paquin said. “They’re the number one seed and were unseeded. We have absolutely nothing to lose and your more dangerous that way.”

That game will be in the evening on Wednesday in Stillwater at 5.