Fargo city commissioner says postcard campaign ‘helped rather than hurt’

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who won a fourth term in Tuesday’s election, says he believes a Bismarck-based non-profit group that spent thousands of dollars on ads about him, actually boosted his campaign.

Piepkorn said people donated money and voted for him because of the ads. He said many were people who normally wouldn’t support him.

The mailers sent over several weeks prior to the election targeted Piepkorn’s actions during city commission meetings. Last year, Piepkorn raised his right fist with his middle finger extended during a tense discussion with Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

Brighter Future Alliance spent $28,000 on the mailers. Founder Pat Finken has said the postcards “speak for themselves” and said the organization was not acting on behalf of any other Fargo city commissioner or city commission candidate.

There were 15 candidates vying for two positions on the city commission.

Denise Kolpack was the top winner with nearly 14% of the vote. Piepkorn was second with 12.5%.