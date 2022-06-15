Spirit Lake Tribe and North Dakota Highway Patrol sign mutual aid agreement

The agreement was signed during the Strengthening Government to Government Partnerships and Relationships Conference.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A mutual aid agreement is signed between the Spirit Lake Tribe and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The agreement will allow North Dakota Highway Patrol to help on the reservation when needed.

However, it does not give the highway patrol the authority to arrest anyone.

Officers can intervene regardless of tribal status until local law enforcement arrives.

There’s a hope that the agreement will curb criminal behavior and strengthen safety for everyone in the state.