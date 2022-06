RedHawks complete sweep of Cleburne; Take Over First in West Division

Beat the Railroaders 10-1

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks downed the Cleburne Railroaders, 10-1, sweeping the series at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks have now won five in a row and taken over first place in the west division over Kansas City.

F-M hits the road for seven games starting Friday night against Gary Southshore.