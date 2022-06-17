Former UND Hockey Netminder Johnson Wins Another Championship

Cam Johnson helped Florida Everblades win second Kelly Cup in ECHL

ESTERO, FLORIDA — After winning North Dakota hockey its last national championship in 2016, goalie Cam Johnson was not done winning rings or cups. Eight years later, he’s hoisting the Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades.

“The season is so long and it’s a grind at times but when you have a special team and win a lot of games,” Johnson said. “When you have fun with a group of guys, you never want it to end. This year felt a lot like that team at und when we won. We were all super tight knit and loved being together. We just knew how to win and it takes a certain team to know how to do that.”

The netminder was lights out in the postseason owning a 15-3 record with a .931 save percentage and four shutouts, the second most all-time, earning him MVP.

“There was just this sour taste in my mouth,” Johnson said. “I knew we always had the teams to do it. A goalie is a big part of the team and these guys they’re not only teammates, they’re my brothers. I wanted to come down here and win with them more than myself.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a pro career, something UND prepared him for. The Everblades are the ECHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Johnson was sent up and down 10 times between there the AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters and Florida.

“You can be here one day thinking it’ll be long term and then boom, ship you out of here the next day. It’s very up and down,” Johnson said. There’s highs and lows. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s really just about managing it all. Keeping the confidence in yourself and your game because there’s going to be bumps in the road but they’re all really just learning lessons.”

Through all the adversity, Johnson earned a title once again and it creates some positivity for the future.

“Nice little feather in the cap and I’m sure it’s going to help me moving forward,” Johnson said. “My goal at the end of the road is still to play in the NHL so that’s a dream I’m going to keep chasing. I think this’ll help move in the right direction towards that.”

When asking Johnson where the next stop is on the journey, it was a simple answer. For now, he’s forever blades.