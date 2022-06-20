Fargo Force Release 2022-23 Schedule

Features new series to be played in Frisco, Texas

FARGO, N.D — With the temperatures heating up, the Fargo force bringing their fans thoughts of a cool down releasing their 62-game schedule for year one under head coach Nick Oliver..

The season opener is set for September 22nd against Chicago at home, part of 30 on the ice at Scheels Arena..

New this year is the Frosty Cup to be played against Tri-City at the Dallas Stars practice rink in Frisco on January 27-28.

The regular season ends with a home and home against Sioux falls on April 21-22..