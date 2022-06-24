Fargo Bishop: Abortion ruling means North Dakota will be ‘sanctuary for all children’

Bishop John Folda

FARGO (KVRR) – Diocese of Fargo Bishop John Folda says Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade allows states like North Dakota “to once again be a sanctuary for all children, born and unborn.”

“Over the last decades, millions of children lost their lives to abortion, and untold numbers of women and men suffered from the wounds of abortion,” Folda said in a written statement.

“Now, thank God, every child has a chance to be protected once again, and we can continue our efforts to build a culture of life in North Dakota and throughout the United States.”

Folda says the Church “will continue its commitment to assist women in need so they will never consider abortion as their only alternative.”

“We pray that every child, created in the image of God, will be given a chance to live and grow as a member of our human family.”