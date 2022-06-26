Former NDSU O-Lineman Volson Already Catching Eyes in Cincinnati

The rookie making an impact after OTA's and Mini-Camp

FARGO, N.D — Former North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson is enjoying his time with the Cincinnati Bengal’s since being drafted in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft.

With his old team coming off a national championship and his new team winning the AFC and going to the super bowl, it’s been a great fit.

“I’m excited to be there. It’s a great city. I really enjoyed the city and what I’ve been able to see,” Volson said. “The guys there. Everything is just great. You just come off a great season and look to build off that.”

The first teammate to reach out after he was selected? None other than the quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Great leader. Someone the guys like to be around and the guys like to follow,” Volson said. “First day I get there, he comes up and introduces himself. Tells me he’s happy to have me there. That was pretty neat and then throughout my time there we’ve just talked about his time here in fargo because he was here for a while. Talked just about life and our experiences. He’s a great guy who you can just sit down and have a conversation with. Really grateful to have that in my quarterback.”

The biggest adjustment from college to the NFL is practice. Volson took a ton of reps at NDSU, however with the Bengal’s it’s a little different.

“You’re only going to get four, five, six reps and you have to make the most of them. Just knowing when you’re going, its live bullets and its important,” Volson said. “We practice really smart and try to take as much the load of the bodies as we can.”

The four-time national championship and all-American has already made an impact during mini-cap and OTA’s finding himself compete for the starting job at left guard and it’s all because of the mentality he’s set since arriving.

“You show up and you work hard. You show guys why you’re there to compete and help the team win,” Volson said. “You’re going to earn respect that way and that’s what I try to do everyday. Show up with hard hat and lunch pale ready to work.”

Volson will report back to Cincy with the other rookies for training camp on July 23rd.